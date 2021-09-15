The Plutos Network (PLUT) token is currently trading at $0.35 with 50% returns in the past 24 hours

The Plutos Network token price has stabilised in the region of $0.35—$0.4, after a week of consolidation between $0.18—$0.4. The coin could possibly rally further if whales keep accumulating the token. The PLUT token has the potential to achieve levels of $0.5 and beyond if the current price momentum is maintained in the future.

How & where to buy Plutos Network in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to purchase cryptocurrencies, you will need access to a trading account. For registering a new account, head over to a broker/exchange site and create a new user profile by submitting your full name, address and contact details. After you receive a verification mail, simply provide proof of identity and address to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are not regulated.

Since there are many identical sites available in the market and you might find it difficult to select the right option, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can register an account easily.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy PLUT with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy PLUT with Binance today

What is Plutos Network?

The Plutos Network allows the trading of crypto derivatives with cross-chain functionality. It allows interoperability between Polkadot, BSC and Solana networks. This ensures good liquidity on the Plutos Network allowing users to trade various crypto instruments easily and securely. It also provides access to various traditional assets along with crypto derivatives. The cross-chain compatibility between different networks allows the PLutos Network to successfully tackle common problems like high gas fees, low liquidity and slow transaction speed.

Should I buy PLUT today?

Below is the weekly chart for the Plutos Network token that shows a steady price rise accompanied by strong volume action. The coin could 2X or 4X from the current levels if the rally continues in the future. The early holders of PLUT could be rewarded with handsome gains if the bull run continues.

Crypto derivatives are becoming increasingly popular among investors as the market matures and platforms like the Plutos Network will benefit if it succeeds in attracting users to its platform.

PLUT weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.