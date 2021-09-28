The PointPay token has seen a price increase of 51% in a day and is currently heading for another rally with a steady rise in buy volumes. The PXP token is the native coin of the PointPay network and could possibly 2X or 5X if the current rally continues in the future. The coin has the potential to rally further if the bulls retain interest. The PXP token serves an important role in the PointPay ecosystem as it provides attractive discounts to its holders.

How & where to buy PointPay in the UK and elsewhere

Are you interested in buying the PXP token? If yes, then you will need to create a trading account with a crypto exchange/broker. For account creation, a user is required to submit his contact details such as email address and phone number, and full legal name. The platform will then ask for additional verification as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. A proof of identity and address is required to comply with KYC. Most platforms will accept a driving license and utility bill but some may also require you to agree to a video call for completing the KYC process.

Once the platform successfully verifies your account, you are allowed to deposit funds and can start trading. Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. Below we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade securely.

What is PointPay?

The PointPay token is an ecosystem comprising of a bank that allows crypto deposits, a crypto exchange and a wallet. It also offers a debit card for easy payments. The PointPay crypto bank allows its users to earn interest on crypto deposits. Holding the PXP token enables a user for many rewards such as discounts on trading and higher interest rates for crypto deposits on the PointPay bank.

Should I buy PXP today?

The PXP token has seen a lot of interest from whales and the coin is currently rallying with a slow but steady rise in volumes. The coin could possibly reward its early holders with handsome gains if the current rally continues in the future. The token has the potential to rally further if the whales decide to push prices in the short term. Traders could also exploit the price volatility for short term gains.

