The Polkadot token has seen an upsurge in the past 24 hours and the DOT coin is trading at $33.75 at the time of writing. The Polkadot cryptocurrency has the potential to rally further if the bulls can manage to sustain the current price spike. The Polkadot ecosystem has strengthened in the past year with many updates and is providing strong competition to other rival blockchains.

How & where to buy Polkadot in the UK and elsewhere

If you are interested in purchasing DOT, then you will need access to a trading account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. To register a new account, head over to the sign up button and enter your username, password and email address. The site will contact you via email and ask for additional verification as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. You can submit your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms.

Decentralised exchanges should be avoided as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading.

What is Polkadot? and why is it rallying?

Polkadot offers cross-chain interoperability with different blockchains. The blockchain has a native token called DOT. The popular social crypto trading platform, eToro has recently listed the DOT token leading to a lot of interest among investors. The Polkabridge project that is part of the DOT network has also recently joined hands with Harmony.

Should I buy DOT today?

The Polkadot token is currently experiencing a price spike thanks to many updates and positive news about the network. The early holders of the DOT token could receive handsome gains in the future if the token continues to rally.

The coin could very well scale new highs if the bulls retain interest. The Polkadot ecosystem is currently one of the strongest in the cryptocurrency space.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.