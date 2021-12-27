Where to buy Polkadot, the foundation protocol of Web 3.0

Polkadot is the tenth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It’s changing hands for $31.47 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.75 billion. Polkadot is one of the biggest top 10 winners with value growth of 7.33% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in unique features and want to know more about Polkadot, we wrote this guide just for you.

What is Polkadot?

Polkadot is an open-source sharded multichain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialized blockchains, facilitating cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, not just tokens, thereby allowing blockchains to be interoperable with each other. Polkadot was designed to provide a foundation for a decentralized internet of blockchains, also known as Web3.

Polkadot is known as a layer-0 metaprotocol because it underlies and describes a format for a network of layer 1 blockchains known as parachains (parallel chains). As a metaprotocol, Polkadot is also capable of autonomously and forklessly updating its own codebase via on-chain governance according to the will of its token holder community.

Polkadot provides a foundation to support a decentralized web, controlled by its users, and to simplify the creation of new applications, institutions and services.

Should I buy Polkadot today?

Never make any investment decisions lightly. Read analyses and price predictions and take all recommendations with a grain of salt.

Polkadot price prediction

The DOT coin price prediction from Wallet Investor was bearish for the short-term, predicting that the price could average $25.73 by the start of 2022. Apparently, they were mistaken. Looking further ahead, they predicted it would climb to $51.4 by the end of 2022 and $129 by the end of 2025.

DigitalCoin’s Polkadot prediction estimated that the coin price could average $41.7 in 2022 and rise to $43.6 in 2023 and $52 in 2025. By 2028, DigitalCoin predicted DOT could trade at an average price of $114 with a peak at $119, Capital wrote.

