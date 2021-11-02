Where to buy Polkadot, today’s biggest winner

Polkadot is the eighth biggest crypto by market cap, changing hands for $51.28 at the time of writing. Its fully diluted market cap is currently $55,603,971,236, up 14.88% over the last 24 hours. Its trading volume is $4,924,183,784, up 234.71% in that period according to CoinMarketCap.

What is Polkadot?

Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. It provides unprecedented economic scalability by enabling a common set of validators to secure multiple blockchains. It can upgrade without hard forks to integrate new features or fix bugs. This capability enables Polkadot to easily adapt to changes and upgrade itself as better technologies become available.

Should I buy Polkadot today?

Yesterday, Polkadot gained 17.60%, making it the biggest winner in the top 10. Today, it’s growing again. The outlook is bullish.

Polkadot price prediction

In the first half of 2022, the Polkadot price is expected to top $108, more than twice what it’s worth now. The prognosis for 2026 is just over $400 for 1 DOT. A 5-year investment will yield a revenue increase of around 866% according to Wallet Investor.

