The Polygon (MATIC) token seems to be heading towards a rally as the token is up by 4% in a day with a rise in trading volume

The Polygon coin is currently trading at $1.25 and is up by 4% in the past 24 hours. The coin has seen a lot of volume build up and might be heading towards another rally soon. The whales could push prices towards the $1.5 region and beyond if the volume action can be sustained.

How & where to buy Polygon in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to buy MATIC tokens, then all you need to do is open an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. The account registration process is easy and you will be asked to submit a username, password and email address. The site will also ask for additional information as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. You will be required to submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your convenience, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

As MATIC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MATIC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MATIC right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MATIC

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MATIC.

What is Polygon?

The Polygon network is a scaling solution built for Ethereum. The MATIC token is the native cryptocurrency of Polygon and has seen an enormous price increase since its inception. The Polygon network has gained a lot of popularity and is coming up with new developments to remain relevant.

Should I buy MATIC today?

The Polygon token could very well see another 5-10% rise if the bulls retain interest. The MATIC coin could reward its early holders with handsome gains if the token continues to rally in the future.

The Polygon token has the potential to rise in the future if the whales decide to start another rally.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.