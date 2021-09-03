The PRE token that powers the decentralised search engine Presearch has risen by 176% in 24 hours

The Presearch (PRE) token has seen a strong rise of 176% and the coin is currently trading at $0.34 at the time of writing. This is an impressive show for this altcoin considering that PRE spent much of the past year consolidating within a narrow range of $0.02—$0.04. “Altseason” seems to have arrived with altcoins booming one after the other. Presearch is a strong coin with an important use case and could possibly reach $1 levels if this current bull run can sustain momentum.

How & where to buy Presearch in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing cryptocurrencies, then you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange or broker site. The process is simple and requires you to provide a username, phone number, and email address. Once the account is registered, all you need to do is verify it by submitting documents to prove your identity and confirm your residential address. Avoid using decentralised exchanges as the risk of fraud is higher on such sites.

For your convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best brokers and exchanges where you can trade crypto tokens easily.

What is Presearch and why is it rallying?

Presearch is a decentralised search engine similar to the Brave browser. It provides incentives to users and allows keyword staking options. PRE token rewards its users while advertisers can bid by staking keywords on the Presearch search engine. Presearch does not track users and enables rewards while carrying out searches, by running a node or through referrals. The search engine has a strong community of 2.3 million users.

The PRE token seems to be rallying because Google has added Presearch as a potential default option on all new Android devices in Europe.

Should I buy PRE today?

Presearch aims to decentralise the search engine empire and give power back to the people. If you missed the BAT token rally, then you could look at PRE, as both tokens share similar goals.

Surprisingly, a strong token like PRE has taken a long time to attract investors' interest. However, it seems to be poised for further growth and a 2X, 3X, or even 5X from the current price level of $0.34 seems highly possible for PRE.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.