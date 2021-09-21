The Public Mint token is up by 41% in the past 24 hours. The MINT token seems to be establishing a support zone near the $3.5 level and is being sustained by the rise in volumes. The coin could possibly 2X or 3X from the current price level if the uptrend continues in the future. The token has an interesting use case and has seen a continuous rally in the past week indicating strong support from whales.

How & where to buy Public Mint in the UK and elsewhere

For trading in cryptocurrencies, you will need access to an account on a broker/exchange platform. The process of registration is quite easy and all you need to do is submit your full name, email address and phone number. Most platforms will insist on Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation which is required to ensure the safety of all users on the site. The KYC procedure requires you to provide proof of identity and address. This can be done by submitting a copy of your driving license and utility bill.

You should avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. Below, we have handpicked two of the best platform where you can start trading quickly and with ease.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is MINT?

The Public Mint network allows easy tokenisation of fiat currencies. The platform is FDIC insured. The network allows various businesses to integrate APIs and its fiat native blockchain. The users can easily deposit fiat currencies and tokenise them for use on the Public Mint network. The network maintains the stability of tokens by ensuring 100% collateral and the record books are also audited periodically. The tokens remain backed by an equal amount of fiat at all times.

Should I buy MINT today?

The MINT token has seen a steady increase in volumes in the past 24 hours. The early adopters could be looking at healthy gains in the future if the coin rallies in the future. The whales seem to be accumulating huge volumes of the coin silently and another round of purchase could push the token towards the price of $0.6 and beyond.

The token can potentially bridge the gap between fiat and crypto making it an attractive asset.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.