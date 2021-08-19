QNT, the native token of the Quant blockchain network has registered gains of 20% during the past week

Quant has been on a bull run recently and the crypto has risen by 9% in the past 24 hours. On the monthly chart, the cryptocurrency shows a rise of more than 200%. These are fabulous numbers considering the fact that Quant is a well established and mature network. The all-time high (ATH) for QNT is $196.99 and the token is trading at $184.02 at the time of writing. It looks like a new ATH is very much within the reach of bulls and the price could establish higher highs once the ATH is breached decisively.

How & where to buy Quant in the UK and elsewhere

Are you interested in purchasing Quant? All you need to do is open an account on a broker/exchange network and verify your personal details such as identity and address.

Once the account is functional, you can deposit funds and start buying/selling cryptocurrencies. Avoid using DEX platforms as they are unregulated and the risk of fraud is high on such sites.

For your benefit, we have listed two of the best platforms where you can buy tokens easily and securely.

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Quant?

Quant was launched in 2018 and allows interoperability between different blockchain networks. There are many blockchain services currently but each one is tied up to its own network. Cross-chain functionality is a huge problem in the cryptoverse and Quant was one of the earliest networks to provide a solution. It allows multi-applications across different networks thereby serving as a linking layer.

Should I buy QNT today?

Quant has strong fundamentals and is an older blockchain technology that has proven itself to be a good network over time. It is easy to lose money on meme token launches that add little value and simply try to cash in on the craze of a bull rally. QNT is close to hitting its ATH and could go on a bigger rally if the bulls retain interest.

Below is the weekly chart for QNT that shows strong accumulation before the price rise.

Quant weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

A strong upwards momentum is currently building in Quant and early investors could be looking at significant gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.