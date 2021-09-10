The REV token is currently trading at $0.03, with a 16% rise in the past 24 hours at the time of writing

The REV token has seen another price surge with a healthy trading volume of $3,285,570. The coin is still a long way off from its all-time high price but a rebound might happen as the token sees higher volumes. The coin could possibly double from the current price levels in the next few weeks.

How & where to buy Revain in the UK and elsewhere

For buying crypto tokens, you will need to register an account on a broker/exchange site. The account opening process is simple with most platforms requiring you to submit a username, password and contact details. A further verification process is also necessary and can be completed by submitting proof of identity and proof of residence documents such as a passport and utility bill.

We have selected two of the best platforms where you can open an account easily. Decentralised exchanges (DEXs) should be avoided as these are not regulated and you could lose all your funds if you’re not careful.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

What is Revain?

Revain is a review network that is powered by the native token REV and another secondary token. The REV token can be traded on exchanges. Revain uses blockchain technology to ensure the reviews posted on the site cannot be changed or modified. The users can also be rewarded for posting their honest feedback about a service or product. The site provides the ability for platforms to integrate its widget through which the reviews can be posted easily.

The token is powered by Ethereum and Tron networks and also runs an academy to educate amateur users about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Should I buy REV today?

The first resistance level at $0.026 has been successfully breached by REV and the coin could rebound towards the $0.04 levels. The support level lies near the $0.016 region for REV. The coin could possibly 2X or 4X from the current levels if the bulls remain interested in the coin. The REV token has registered a considerable price fall recently and new investors could hop in at this entry point to possibly gain handsome returns in the future.

