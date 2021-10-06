The Ripple (XRP) token has seen strong consolidation near the $1 region and the coin could rally soon if the bulls can push prices in the future

The Ripple coin has seen a marked improvement in volumes in the past 24 hours. The XRP token is currently trading at $1.06 at the time of writing. The coin could possibly rise by 5-10% if the bulls can manage to push prices in the future. The token has the potential to rally towards the $1.5 region and beyond if the whales continue to buy huge volumes.

How & where to buy Ripple in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing XRP tokens, then you will need access to a trading account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. To register a new account, simply submit a username, password and email address. Then, proceed to the account verification process which is required as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation. You can provide your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC rules.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are not regulated properly. For your benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy XRP with eToro today

LonghornFX

LonghornFX is a true ECN STP broker dedicated to delivering a superior trading experience to traders no matter their level of experience. Their services are based on transparency, innovation and efficiency, ensuring an unparalleled trading experience for all.

Buy XRP with LonghornFX today Disclaimer

What is Ripple?

Ripple was built to facilitate easy and quick payment transfers. It allows hassle free cross-border payment transactions at the click of a button. The Ripple network has entered into partnerships with many global clients to process remittances. The fees charged by the Ripple network is very less as compared to traditional fiat payment providers.

Should I buy XRP today?

The Ripple coin could rally soon if the whales decide to push prices in the future. The early holders of XRP could be rewarded handsomely if the coin rallies in the short term. The XRP token has the potential to rally further on the back of huge volume buys by bulls.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.