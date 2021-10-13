The Ripple coin is currently trading at $1.08 and the token could rally soon if the volumes continue to build up in the future. The whales seem to be in accumulation mode and the token’s price could rise higher as the trading volume keeps on rising. The coin could very well see new highs if the bulls retain interest.

How & where to buy Ripple in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing the XRP token, then you will need to create an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. To create a new account, simply click on the join now or sign up button and register a new user profile. The site will ask for some basic details such as your full legal name, contact number and email address. The platform will also ask for copies of your driving licence and utility bill as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading.

What is Ripple?

Ripple is a payments network used widely for the remittance industry. The XRP token offers lower fees and quick settlement as compared to the fiat industry. The Ripple network has seen wide adoption and has formed partnerships with many financial institutions across the globe.

Should I buy XRP today?

The Ripple token could reward its early holders if the coin continues to rally in the future. The XRP token could head towards the $1.5 region in the short term if the bulls can establish full control.

The token has the potential to rally further in the short term on the back of rising volumes. The Ripple coin is a strong cryptocurrency and has an important use case which makes it highly popular among investors.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.