Where to buy Ripple, the seventh crypto by market cap

Ripple is a decentralized peer-to-peer network that enables seamless digital money transfer. It provides financial institutions with a digital payment protocol. Its tokens are all pre-mined, which makes XRP unique. Here’s where to buy XRP.

What is XRP?

XRP is a cryptocurrency with cheaper transactions than Bitcoin’s. They also use less power relative to Bitcoin. This is because XRP is unique in that it does not rely on blockchain technology. XRP coins aren't mined, and there is no Proof of Work or Proof of Stake protocol. It has created the RPCA to process and verify transactions. In order for a transaction to be verified, all nodes on the network need to agree unanimously.

Should I buy XRP today?

You can never be sure at what position the price of XRP will achieve equilibrium. It may surge exponentially or plummet. Do take a cautious and vigilant approach. Don’t invest more than what would impact your personal finances if a Ripple trade ends up in a loss.

XRP price prediction

The majority of analysts are sure Ripple will not reach $10. However, it might reach $5 in 2024. This value is pretty good considering it represents 15x ROI. Its growth is propelled by the fact that it was built to replace most of the fiat currencies. If XRP is adopted, it will experience a bull run and the XRP price might skyrocket in the long term.