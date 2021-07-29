Where to buy Robinhood: $HOOD to list on eToro after IPO

Popular investing app Robinhood’s IPO will take place today, and $HOOD will be available to trade on eToro

Zero-fee stock trading app Robinhood goes public today, with a NASDAQ IPO expected to achieve a valuation of $32 billion. As soon as $HOOD shares are listed at an expected price of $38-$42, they will be available to trade with leading broker eToro, per a social post made today.

Should you invest in $HOOD stock? Read on to find out, as well as learning how and where to buy Robinhood as soon as it’s listed.

Where to buy Robinhood stock in the UK

Robinhood stock ($HOOD) will be listed on eToro today, pending the successful float of the shares. eToro is one of the most reputable online brokers out there, with over 13 million users and more than ten years in the business. eToro is fully regulated in the UK, EU, US, and Australia, meaning you can invest safely knowing that your hard-earned money is in good hands.

Should I invest in Robinhood stock?

Whether or not you invest in Robinhood is, of course, a matter of individual preference; however, there are several factors that might sway your decision. Robinhood is expected to clock a $32 billion valuation, which is a huge increase from its previous valuation of $11.7 billion in September 2020. Robinhood’s user base increase by 151% in the 12 months following January 2020, and the US-only broker shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

With the initial share price expected to be at the lower end of the $38 – $42 range, investors may be able to grab a bargain if they get in early. With Robinhood expanding its cryptocurrency offerings as well as equity and options trading, there is room for the firm to gain more users and increase revenues. Furthermore, plans to expand outside of America have been hinted at before, but remain under wraps. This underscores the huge potential $HOOD has for further growth beyond this IPO.