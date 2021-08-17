Where to buy Ryoshi Token: “real Doge killer” climbs 237%

RYOSHI is branded as the father of Shiba Inu, and its current rally could eclipse that of its purported offspring

Ryoshi Token has climbed up the meme coin leaderboard today with a 237% spike. The meme coin differs from its biggest competitors, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, in that it combines a viral trend with actual pragmatic solutions. RYOSHI looks to be a far more practical token than DOGE and SHIB, and this could help it become the daddy of the dog coins.

Read on to find out more about Ryoshi Token. You’ll also learn the best place to buy RYOSHI.

What is Ryoshi Token?

Ryoshi Token is first and foremost a meme coin, but there’s more to it than that. Unlike the majority of Dogecoin spinoffs, RYOSHI has some pretty clever mechanics behind it, and this genuine usability could help it shine through when the hype around its canine compatriots subsides.

Ryoshi Token addresses the inflationary tokenomics of Dogecoin by implementing a deflationary supply, with huge token burns both etched into the roadmap and written into the code. This, according to creators, will eventually take RYOSHI to the fabled $1 price point so desperately pined for by DOGE holders. RYOSHI also tackles the scaling issues of Shiba Inu by residing on the Binance Smart Chain. SHIB, which is native to the Ethereum blockchain, can run up insane transaction fees when the ETH chain is clogged. Due to the BSC’s low fees, Ryoshi Token can be used by anyone and everyone, without prohibitive costs.

Should I buy RYOSHI today?

Ryoshi Token also has its meme-branding down to a T, and this has led to a best-in-class rally of 237% in the last 24 hours alone. Ryoshi Token, therefore, offers investors an opportunity to cycle their capital out of the stalling large-caps (Bitcoin et al.) and hitch a ride on this obscure altcoin as it takes off in the direction of the moon.

The coin has charted astronomical highs as recently as June, and with the recent crypto crash seemingly over now, the coin’s current momentum could take it back to prices of $0.000000020065.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.