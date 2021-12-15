Where to buy Safemoon, which allows holders to earn up to 80% APY

The live SafeMoon price today is $0.000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $7 million. SafeMoon is up 1.32% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know where to buy SafeMoon, you’re about to find out!

Top places to buy Safemoon now

As SAFEMOON is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SAFEMOON using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SAFEMOON right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SAFEMOON

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SAFEMOON.

What is Safemoon?

SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn. SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. SafeMoon has reported plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts.

Should I buy Safemoon today?

Safemoon is based on an interesting premise: a cryptocurrency that refuses to bow down to central government pressures or be chained in defective and regulatory monetary shackles. But how will it fare? Read at least several price predictions before you buy.

Safemoon price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the SafeMoon price will be $0.000237 in 5 years. A 5-year investment will bring extraordinary revenue of 4,640%.

