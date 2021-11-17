After play to earn virtual world The Sandbox announced the launch of Metaverse Alpha, which had been a long time in coming, the price of SAND hit a new all-time high of $3.42. SAND has gained more than 8,660% in the past year. Here is the best place to buy it now.

What is SAND?

The Sandbox platform’s main mission is to integrate blockchain technology in mainstream gaming. The platform focuses on facilitating a creative “play-to-earn” model, which allows users to be both creators and gamers at the same time.

The Sandbox employs the powers of blockchain technology by introducing the spectacularly successful SAND token.

Should I buy SAND today?

A lot of companies are promoting the Metaverse and SAND is gaining momentum, which might make it a good investment. The Metaverse Alpha launches at the end of November, after which SAND can expect another hike. Still, do exercise caution and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

SAND price prediction

As NFT’s marketplace and gaming space is going to flourish in upcoming years, the future looks bright for SAND. What’s more, The Sandbox is awaiting new milestones. If these are achieved as per the whitepaper, then the price might reach as much as $50 by the end of 2025.

