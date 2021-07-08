An ERC-20 token that allows anybody to monetise their creations in a game that is taking the world by storm.

Sandbox is like a miniaturised Minecraft, community-driven and built on the Ethereum blockchain. SAND is the currency that powers the self-sustained ecosystem of the Sandbox game, allowing players to build and trade their unique creations through the form of NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens).

Where to Buy Sandbox (SAND) in the UK

NFT’s are quickly being adopted by all major exchanges, and as such, SAND is available on Binance, KuCoin and several others. We have also shortlisted a couple of recommended platforms where you can check the availability of this skyrocketing token.

What is The Sandbox (SAND)?

The Sandbox is a complete virtual world controlled by the community that participates in it. The platform is one of the latest additions to blockchain-based games that are focussed on disrupting the industry through decentralised governance and the empowerment of you, the user. Players have limitless freedom to create experiences, environments, and characters – and have complete ownership of all they create.

The company behind The Sandbox, Pixowl, have tokenised all game assets within an ecosystem that is driven by the Ethereum-based currency, SAND. The introduction of The Sandbox DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation) provides a further use case for SAND as a governance token, allowing holders to have a say in future developments of the platform.

Focussed on user-generated content, the game is sure to hold the interest of creators and gamers alike.

The Sandbox (SAND) price prediction

In the last seven days, SAND has shot up by an impressive 46%, with further growth expected on the horizon. This follows a recent upsurge of interest in play-to-earn platforms. The Sandbox follows creative inspiration from hugely popular games such as Minecraft and Roblox.

There is currently a circulating supply of around 700 million SAND, with the total number of coins capped at 3 billion. Being a decentralised platform with a finite supply of currency declared, the value of SAND is expected to grow considerably as long as demand exists.

Should I buy SAND today?

There is no right or wrong answer here, and you should not accept direct advice from anyone regarding what you do with your money – it is a decision that only you can make.

What we can do is analyse the information available to us. Historically, decentralised cryptocurrencies with a finite supply have perpetually grown in value so long as they are in demand. Many experts believe that the advent of NFTs has set in motion a sort of paradigm shift in the gaming industry – one of the largest industries on the planet.

The Sandbox, being one of the earliest contributors to this movement, as well as having a devout community indicates that many future developments could be on the horizon for this prospering platform.