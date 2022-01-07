The Sandbox is a unique platform that introduces blockchain technology to the world of gaming. Its native token SAND has gained 4% in the last 24 hours.

If you’re interested in the details surrounding Sandbox: what makes it unique, its future price trajectory, and the top places to buy Sandbox, you’re about to find out in this short guide.

What is Sandbox?

The Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual world allowing users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. The gaming industry is a huge untapped market when it comes to the adoption of blockchain tech, a fact Pixowl, the creators, picked up on back in 2011.

By creating a universe where gamers can create and collect blockchain-based assets, the Sandbox aims to revolutionize the market.

By focusing on user-generated content, the Sandbox creates a metaverse of involved players who contribute to the platform’s further development.

Not only that, by introducing the SAND token, the Sandbox promotes decentralized governance and allows users to share their views and ideas about the development of the project.

Should I buy Sandbox today?

The Sandbox can be a lucrative investment, but we recommend carrying out market research first. Like all metaverse tokens, SAND can reverse its gains unpredictably.

Sandbox price prediction

Practically all major analysts are bullish. Gov Capital has a 2025 price prediction of $61.58, implying upside of 914% from current prices.

Wallet Investor has a 2025 price prediction of $31.14, equivalent to growth of 413%. Coin Price Forecast has a 2025 price prediction of $25, implying upside of 312% from current prices.

