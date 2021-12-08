The live SandBox price today is $5.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28 billion. The Sandbox and its token SAND are a popular element of the metaverse. The token has been skyrocketing recently, but a decline has been observed in the past few days. Today, SAND is down 5.77%. Look no farther than this guide if you want to know the top places to buy SandBox now.

As SAND is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges.

What is SandBox?

The Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual world allowing users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. By combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the Sandbox creates a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community. According to the official whitepaper, the Sandbox platform’s main mission is to introduce blockchain technology in mainstream gaming successfully. The platform focuses on facilitating a creative “play-to-earn” model, which allows users to be both creators and gamers simultaneously. The Sandbox employs the powers of blockchain technology by introducing the SAND utility token, which facilitates transactions on the platform.

Should I buy SandBox today?

The majority of analysts are bullish on this token. However, exercise caution and don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

SandBox price prediction

Wallet Investor is bullish on the token like many leading analysts. They predict a minimum price of $9.9 in 2022. This is almost twice the current price. According to WI, SAND can reach $11.9 and will be trading for $11 on average next year. In 2023, they forecast a minimum price of $12.7, an average on of $14, and a maximum of $15.6.

