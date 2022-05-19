The token of Santos Football Club gained 8% in the last 24 hours, which have been kind to fan tokens in general.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about Santos FC Fan Token, including whether and where to buy it if you choose.

Top places to buy Santos FC Fan Token now

As SANTOS is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SANTOS using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SANTOS right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Pancakeswap DEX

Head to Pancakeswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for SANTOS

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SANTOS.

What is Santos FC Fan Token?

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) was created through a partnership between Binance launchpool and the football club. Santos FC is a Brazilian sports club based in the state of São Paulo.

With this partnership, Binance obtained the status of sponsor and licensee, with the right to manage and control NFTs products.

The purpose of the agreement was to deepen relationships with fans, increase fan engagement, and attract attention from Binance users, who might invest in the coin.

Holders of SANTOS have the following benefits: the right to vote in polls and to take part in the club’s activities and related events.

Owners of the SANTOS token also have access to special privileges, exclusive rewards, and limited and collectible NFTs.

Should I buy Santos FC Fan Token today?

SANTOS can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Santos FC Fan Token price prediction

Most analysts’ outlooks are bleak. Trading Beasts predict a drop to $4.23 by the end of this year. Price Prediction is even more bearish, forecasting a decline to $2.37 in this period.

In December 2023, Price Prediction forecasts the coin’s price will increase slightly to $3.54. Wallet Investor is not particularly optimistic, predicting the Santos FC Fan Token price will trade for just $2.8 at that time.

Trading Beasts predict a bull run for Santos FC Fan Token. It will reach $7 in 2023.

