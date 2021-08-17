Where to buy SERUM as SRM records 200% gains in a month

SRM is the native token of the Serum DEX and runs on the Solana blockchain with cross-chain functionality

Serum has recorded healthy and continuous gains for the past month, rising by 200%. The token is used to stake and pay for fees in the Serum DEX. The token runs on the Solana blockchain and also offers cross-chain support.

The SRM token was changing hands at a price of $7.18 at the time of writing. Serum claims to be the first truly decentralised exchange and does not ask for KYC or insist on other identity verification measures, providing a pure decentralised experience.

How & where to buy Serum in the UK and elsewhere

If you are interested in buying SRM, then you will need to research a suitable platform that lists the token. We have shortlisted two of the best platforms below.

Once you register on a suitable broker/exchange, you will also need to provide identity proof in the form of documentation such as a driving licence or a utility bill to confirm your identity. This is in line with the Know Your Customer norms that help to secure the platform for all users.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy SRM with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy SRM with Binance today

What is Serum?

Serum is the token that is used on the Serum DEX that allows the exchange of tokens without adhering to strict privacy norms. However, there is one major difference between the Serum platform and other DEXs. The order book of Serum is just like any other centralised exchange so it provides a decentralised experience but without the confusion that prevails on the user interface of DEX platforms.

Serum tokens are SPL tokens that run on Solana but are also fully interoperable with other chains such as Ethereum. Cross-chain support is tricky to implement and offers buyers/sellers huge liquidity making SRM an attractive token to invest in.

Should I buy SRM today?

SRM has grown slowly but steadily. Exchange tokens usually record good gains over the long term since they are used to stake and provide governance power as well. They have an important use case inside the ecosystem and are therefore preferred by investors.

Below is the monthly price chart of SRM that shows strong gains by the token.

SRM monthly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Serum should also follow the same trajectory as other exchange tokens and could easily double from the present price levels. Early investors could be rewarded handsomely if the current price trend continues in future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.