The Serum token is currently trading at $7.85 and bulls have regained control and look determined to push prices to the $9 levels and beyond. The current rally could extend if the whales retain interest. The SRM token’s price could possibly 2X or 3X if the volumes continue to rise in the future. The coin could also breach its all-time high currently located at the $13.78 level if the current rally continues in the future.

How & where to buy Serum in the UK and elsewhere

For trading cryptocurrencies, you will need to register an account on a cryptocurrency exchange/broker platform. The entire process is simple and all you need to do is provide a username, password and email address. The site will ask you to submit documents such as a driving license and utility bill to verify the account. This additional measure is required as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy SRM with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy SRM with Binance today

What is Serum and why is it rallying?

Serum is a decentralised platform for trading cryptocurrencies but it provides an order book just like centralised exchanges. It is easy to use and runs on the Solana blockchain network. The SRM token is the native cryptocurrency of the Serum network and provides many benefits for its holders. The user can get up to 60% discounts if the fees are paid in SRM. The Serum token can also be staked for earning additional passive income. The SRM network is also cross-chain compatible with other popular blockchains.

Most decentralised exchange tokens are rallying today because of China's crackdown on centralised platforms.

Should I buy SRM today?

The Serum token has seen a strong rise of 12% and the token could reward its early holders if the price spike continues in the future. The SRM token could rally further if the whales continue to accumulate huge quantities in the future.

The coin is poised for further gains and short term traders could also exploit the price volatility for quick gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.