Shiba Inu is now the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency after overtaking rival Dogecoin in recent days.

Currently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is worth $38.6 billion and has a lot of catching up to do if it were to overtake Polkadot in value at around $50 billion.

How to buy Shiba Inu token now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

What is Shiba inu

The dog-inspired cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $0.00008845 last Thursday. Although it’s still priced at less than one penny, this meme token has garnered a lot of attention. Shiba Inu is in an elite category as a top-10 ranked coin.

Should I buy Shiba inu coin today?

It might be best to wait and see how the price will develop. At the moment, the coin’s fully diluted market cap is $41,769,380,932, down 2.87% in the past 24 hours. However, its transaction volume is $5,487,343,701, down almost 45% in that same period.

Shiba inu price prediction

Shiba inu price predictions are inconsistent. According to Marie Tatibouet of crypto exchange Gate.io, the excitement will die down. Jordan McCreery of Ingrained Media is far more bullish. He believes Shiba has the potential to grow to as much as $0.01. He thinks the price will keep rising as we wrap 2021 up.