Where to buy Shiba Inu: Dogecoin killer SHIB lists on eToro

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now live for trading on eToro, and each unit of $SHIBxM represents one million SHIB tokens

Shiba Inu, the so-called “Dogecoin killer”, is now available to trade on eToro after the leading broker listed the token today. The viral coin has been arguably the hottest new coin on the block of this bull run, and traders have been keenly awaiting this listing for months.

If you want to capitalise on the hype that is sure to follow the listing, read on to find out where to buy SHIB.

Where to buy Shiba Inu crypto in the UK

Shiba Inu is now live on eToro, meaning that traders can access the trending coin through one of the most reliable online brokers in the industry. eToro has over 13 million users, and that figure is growing every day. With more than 10 years in the industry, eToro has carved out a rock solid reputation, and is fully regulated in the EU, UK, US, and Australia. You can rest assured that your invested funds are safe and fully protected.

Is SHIB a good investment?

Shiba Inu has been one of the most popular investments of this cryptocurrency bull market, but you should always do your own research before investing. With that said, SHIB has the potential to generate massive returns. The coin has drawn support from the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, as well as the broader crypto market, who took to the meme coin in May.

SHIB’s return on investment (ROI) is 382,686%, meaning that early investors have been met with face-melting profits. With crypto still practically in its infancy, future returns for today’s investors could dwarf these figures.

On eToro, the meme coin will trade as $SHIBxM, with each unit representing 1,000,000 SHIB. This is to account for the fact that there are one quadrillion SHIB tokens in circulation, with each worth a fraction of one cent.