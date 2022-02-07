The live Smooth Love Potion price today is $0.014 with a 24-hour trading volume of $428.3 million. Smooth Love Potion is up 26.27% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Smooth Love Potion, look no farther than this article.

Top places to buy Smooth Love Potion now

As SLP is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SLP using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SLP right now, follow these steps:

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SLP

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SLP.

What is Smooth Love Potion?

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) tokens are earned by playing the Axie Infinity game. This digital asset serves a replacement for experience points.

SLP are ERC-20 tokens, and they can be used to breed new digital pets that are known as Axies.

Axie Infinity’s CEO is Trung Nguyen, who left a position as a software developer in the U.S. in order to focus on the project.

He says he was motivated to explore blockchain’s potential in gaming because he was frustrated at how many players don’t truly own valuable assets in popular titles.

Should I buy Smooth Love Potion today?

SLP is riding the tailcoats of metaverse ecosystems, which are trending and gaining value irrespective of Meta’s huge decline. There’s no telling how long this will go on and the scope of gains. SLP can reverse gains just as easily.

Smooth Love Potion price prediction

Price Prediction is optimistic on the price. They believe it will trade for at least $0.022 in 2023 and for at least $0.031 in 2024. The SLP price can reach a maximum level of $0.038 with the average trading price of $0.032 that year.

In 2025, 1 Smooth Love Potion is expected to reach at least $0.044. It can go up to $0.054 with the average price of $0.046 throughout 2025.

