The Stellar coin has been rising steadily for the past year and has generated an impressive return of for its users. The coin is currently consolidating near the region of $0.31 at the time of writing. The token could register another 20-30% gains from the current price level if the bulls manage to spike prices.

How & where to buy Stellar in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to purchase crypto tokens, then you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. All you need to do is submit your full legal name, email address and phone number. An additional step is required at this stage as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation. You will need to verify your account by providing proof of identity and address. Copies of your driving licence and utility bill can be provided to comply with this requirement.

It is important to avoid decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. For your convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms for trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy XLM with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy XLM with CEX.IO today

What is Stellar?

The Stellar network is primarily used as a payments system focussing on cheap and quick cross-border remittances. It costs as little as 0.00001 XLM in terms of transaction fees. The Stellar network is a direct competitor to other payment systems such as Ripple (XRP) and has managed to build strong partnerships to promote fast and easy payment transfers.

Should I buy XLM today?

The Stellar token is currently enjoying a strong bull run accompanied by rising volumes. The early holders of XLM could be rewarded handsomely if the token continues to rally in the future.

The Stellar token has the potential to rally further on the back of huge volume buys and the coin could breach the $0.5 level if the bulls can sustain the current rally.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.