Where to buy the trending League of Kingdoms Arena MMO strategy game LOKA token

The native token of the popular blockchain-based Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) strategy game League of Kingdoms Arena, the LOKA coin, has been trending since yesterday after the first NFTs items of the game were listed on eBay.

What is LOKA token?

LOKA token is one of the native tokens of League of Kingdoms, which is a blockchain-based Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) strategy game.

League of Kingdoms allows gamers to earn real income through in-game activities. Gamers build kingdoms, raise armies, form alliances and compete for power and wealth on battlefields.

Besides being an MMO game, the League of Kingdoms also supports player-versus-player (PvP) and player-versus-environment (PvE) gaming models.

The LOKA token is the governance token of the League of Kingdoms game and holders can take part in the decision-making process, and use the token to purchase in-game items and earn staking rewards through staking.

The other native token of the League of Kingdoms game is called Dragon Soul Token (DST) and it is a utility token. The DST is used for breeding dragon-like in-game characters.

If you want to add a blockchain-based MMO game token to your crypto portfolio, the LOKA token could be a good choice especially now that its price is rising after the listing of League of Kingdoms game NFT items on eBay.

However, you should be aware of the fact that the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile and extreme sudden market swings are possible.

LOKA price prediction

LOKA coin is currently retracing from yesterday’s high after registering a monster bull run following the news of the listing of its NFT items on eBay. All eyes are now on the $0.60 price level, which analysts believe if bleached could see the token dropping to its previous lows.

If it rebounds above $0.6, analysts expect the token to retest prices above $0.65.

