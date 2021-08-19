Where to buy Thirm Protocol: THIRM climbs 167% to new high

THIRM has hit its highest price in over a month after a near-200% daily pump

THIRM’s 167% price hike today is indicative of renewed interest in decentralised finance (DeFi), and the upstart protocol could have more in its locker. DeFi is dominated by two competing ecosystems—Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)—and Thirm seeks to make peace between the two camps.

THIRM is likely to gain adoption and traction as big names such as Mark Cuban march further into the DeFi space. If you want to become an early adopter, read on to find out how and where to buy THIRM today.

How & where to buy Thirm Protocol in the UK and elsewhere

You’ll need to sign up with an appropriate crypto broker or exchange in order to buy THIRM. We’ve chosen two platforms and listed them below to make your choice easier. Create an account with one of them, make a deposit, and start trading the crypto market today.

Avoid unregulated platforms and decentralised exchanges (DEXs), as these can leave your funds unprotected in the event of hacks.

What is Thirm Protocol?

Thirm Protocol is a cross-chain and cross-platform DeFi platform built on Ethereum. The platform pools users’ crypto deposits together and then lends them out to various other yield generation services across various chains, using algorithms and AI to search for the best returns for users. Thirm fills a potentially lucrative gap in the market, by bridging the competing ecosystems of Ethereum, the BSC, and others such as Solana and Avalanche using its cross-chain functionality. As all of these camps continue to expand, a system that makes them complementary rather than competitive has the potential to become exceptionally popular.

Should I buy THIRM today?

Thirm is flying today, and has broken out of a months-long sideways trading range. The coin is at its highest price for months, having been below currents levels since June. The total supply of THIRM is just 100,000 coins, leading to a relatively high cost per unit of $7.70 at the time of writing. This low supply, coupled with the possibility of increased demand, lays the foundations for a monumental surge for THIRM.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.