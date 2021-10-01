The THORChain (RUNE) token has seen a steady recovery accompanied by rising buy volumes in the past 24 hours

The THORChain token has jumped by 10% and is currently trading at $7.39 at the time of writing. The token has seen a steady price recovery over the past 24 hours and the coin could 2X from the current price levels if the bulls can sustain this current price rise. The RUNE token has also seen a steady increase in volumes which is usually a sign of whales accumulating the coin silently.

How & where to buy THORChain in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in trading the RUNE token, then you will need to create an account on a broker/exchange platform. The entire process is easy and all you need to do is provide a username, password and email address. The site will ask for additional information to verify your account as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. You can submit copies of documents such as a driving license and utility bill to comply with the KYC rules. Once done, the platform will activate your account and you can deposit funds to start trading.

Avoid using decentralised platforms as they are unregulated and not very secure. For your benefit and convenience, we have handpicked two of the best platforms where you can open an account easily and start trading in a few steps. Follow the instructions explained above and begin trading quickly and securely.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy RUNE with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy RUNE with Binance today

What is THORChain?

The THORChain network is a liquidity protocol powered by a native token called RUNE. The RUNE coin has many functions inside the network. It is used as a governance token, is required for staking purposes and validators can also earn rewards in the form of RUNE coins. The RUNE coin is deflationary by design as the transactions fees are burned regularly. This could potentially result in a huge price rise for the token in the future.

Should I buy RUNE today?

The THORChain token has a strong support zone at the $7.2 level and if the volumes keep building up, the coin could then target the $12 region which is a zone of strong resistance. The coin has the potential to rally further if the bull run can be sustained in the short term. The early users of RUNE could be rewarded with handsome gains if the token rallies in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.