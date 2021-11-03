Where to buy TRAC, OriginTrail token of decentralized knowledge

TRAC is an Ethereum token that powers OriginTrail, the self-described graph of “decentralized knowledge.” The token and the ecosystem behind it discover, store, and manage data for everything from tracking supply chains to verifying certificates, art, diplomas, and other important documents. Its trading volume is $261,296,331, up 4,630.16% in the past 24 hours.

The top exchanges to buy TRAC include Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, HitBTC, Uniswap (V3), and BitMart.

What is TRAC token

TRAC is the token of OriginTrail, a neutral protocol enabling trusted data sharing between blockchains, companies, and other organizations. It helps share and secure end-to-end information in a fully decentralized knowledge graph network, monitored with AI and oracles.

Should I buy TRAC token today?

TRAC can be a profitable investment option for everyone seeking virtual currencies with good return.

TRAC token price prediction

You can expect revenue growth of about 155.59% with a 5-year investment. If you were to invest $100 in it now, it could reach $255.59 in 2026.

TRAC token on social media

