The TribeOne (HAKA) token is currently trading at $0.13 at the time of writing with 42% gains in the past 24 hours

The TribeOne token has seen a fresh rally that took the coin’s price to the $0.13 level which is a zone of strong resistance for the coin. The token was consolidating between $0.08—$0.1 for the past week but rising volumes produced a fresh spike taking the coin past the $0.1 region. The coin could 5X or 10X from the current levels if the whales continue to push prices.

How & where to buy TribeOne in the UK and elsewhere

Purchasing cryptocurrencies is easy and all you need to do is open a new trading account with a broker/exchange platform. This can be achieved by providing a username, password and contact details. Most sites will also ask you to verify the account by providing proof of identity and address. A driving license and a utility bill can be submitted to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

We have shortlisted two of the best sites where you can trade easily. Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not very secure. You could lose access to your funds as DEX platforms are not regulated.

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is TribeOne?

TribeOne is an NFT trading and DeFi platform that allows easy access to all categories of users. It provides loans to SMEs and also allows retail investors to lend and stake tokens on its platform. The TribeOne platform also provides an insurance facility. The HAKA token is used for early access to new assets that are listed on the platform and is also used for governance purposes.

The protocol has easy terms and loans are provided if the user can submit 20% as the collateral amount in HAKA tokens.

Should I buy HAKA today?

The TribOne token has been consolidating with a fresh volume spike that started the day before yesterday and the coin could rally further if bulls retain interest. The HAKA token could possibly provide handsome returns to its early adopters.

The $0.13 region needs to be breached comprehensively for the coin to reach levels of $0.22 and beyond.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.