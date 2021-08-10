Where to buy TriumphX: TRIX rallies 708%, breaks resistance

TRIX could play a huge part in the future of NFTs with demand for more liquidity in the market

TriumphX, the decentralised exchange for in-game NFTs, is growing in popularity, and its native TRIX token has surged by 780% today. This makes TRIX one of today’s top performers in the cryptocurrency market, and traders are rushing in to try and buy TriumphX. TRIX may also fare well as a long term investment, given the growing relevance of NFTs.

Read on to find out the best place to buy TRIX today, as well as learning more about TriumphX.

How & where to buy TriumphX in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re looking to purchase TRIX tokens today, you’ll want to do so with a reputable and reliable broker or exchange in order to make the process as smooth as possible. Below, we’ve recommended two of the best platforms to make your choice easier. Sign up with one of them and make a deposit to start your investment journey today.

Our advice is to avoid decentralised exchanges if you can. These unregulated platforms have the potential to leave you penniless in the event of a hack or “rug pull”, as your local financial authority doesn’t have oversight here. Stick to reputable brokers and exchanges if you value safety and security.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy TRIX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy TRIX with Binance today

What is TriumphX?

TriumphX is a decentralised exchange for gaming NFTs. NFTs are one-of-one tokens that represent a unique item on the blockchain, and in-game items are frequently represented as such. TriumphX enables users to access deep NFT liquidity, and permits extensive and fluid trading of different items, even between games.

As more and more games incorporate blockchain elements—a trend that is already well underway—this sort of protocol has the potential to become central to gaming ecosystems. NFTs have already gained significant prominence in the sector despite their introduction to mainstream occurring only this year.

Should I buy TRIX today?

If a 777% price hike in 24 hours sounds attractive to you, then TRIX might be worth a look. TriumphX’s price chart is riddled with explosive peaks like today’s, and the coin could reasonably be expected to surge again in the future. Having broken through a resistance level with this latest jump, TRIX could head back to its all-time high of $36.35.

The coin’s long term prospects are excellent too, with the relevance of TriumphX’s use case becoming clearer and clearer as the NFT-gaming connection deepens. The project could turn out to be the “Uniswap of gaming”, and as such is a potential hidden gem.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.