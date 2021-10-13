The TRON token has seen a steady increase in trading volume and the coin could head towards another rally if the bulls retain interest. The token could see a price spike towards the $0.1 level and beyond if the whales can manage to sustain the current rally. The coin could very well see an increase in interest from retail investors as the network expands in the future.

How & where to buy TRON in the UK and elsewhere

To purchase cryptocurrencies, head over to a broker/exchange site and click on the join now or sign up button. Then, provide a username, password and email address. As part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, you will also be required to verify your identity and address. The site will request you to submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill respectively to comply with the KYC rules.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms for trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy TRX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy TRX with Binance today

What is TRON?

The TRON network promotes decentralised storage and sharing of digital media and online content. The network has become very popular and has a large base of loyal supporters. The TRX token is widely traded on most exchanges and broker sites.

Should I buy TRX today?

The TRON token has been consolidating for a while and could rally soon if the volumes keep building up. The TRX token could reward its early supporters with huge gains if the coin rallies in the future.

The token could rally towards the $0.1 region on the back of rising volumes. The whales seem to be accumulating huge quantities of TRX which could help in spiking the price in the short term. Traders could also use the price volatility for booking short term gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.