Where to buy UnderMineGold: GameFi token UMG surges 226%

The UnderMineGold price has seen a breakout with a strong rise and is trading at $0.0061 at the time of writing

UMG, the native token of the UndermineGold network, has seen a strong surge accompanied by a rise in volume. The gaming token seems to be attracting investor interest and could possibly double in price from the current levels if bulls manage to extend the current rally. It is a new token and could fly to new highs as news about various updates is released.

There are so many platforms available in the market today that it is difficult for a new user to identify a good trading site. You will need to evaluate a platform in terms of security, ease of access and payment methods available before you decide to sign up.

Avoid decentralised exchanges as they are not secure and regulated. Regulated platforms offer better security and also ensure compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

What is UnderMineGold?

Undermine Gold is a GameFi token that claims to combine the benefits of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralised finance (DeFi). It powers the UnderMineGold game where users can unlock various NFTs after purchasing blind boxes. The network is still in development mode which is why early adopters could look at this project since gaming tokens have attracted considerable investor interest recently.

The coin was launched recently and has seen a lot of appreciation in price. The entry price is still low and early adopters could be rewarded handsomely. Below is the 24-hour price chart for UMG, which shows a strong rally. The UMG token has recorded a 24-hour volume of $2,103,607 and whales seem to be silently accumulating this small-cap token.

UnderMineGold daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.