Where to buy Uniswap as UNI consolidates near $25

The Uniswap (UNI) token has shown signs of consolidation near the $25 region and the token could rally soon if the bulls prevail

The Uniswap token is currently trading at $25.34 at the time of writing. The UNI token is displaying signs of strong consolidation and has traded in a narrow range for the past month. The Uniswap token could rally soon if the bulls decide to push prices in the future. The token has the potential to breach the $30 level and beyond if whales start buying in huge quantities.

How & where to buy Uniswap in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing the Uniswap token, then you will need access to a crypto exchange/broker platform. To create a new account, simply click on the join now or sign up button and register a new user profile. The site will ask for some basic details such as your full legal name, contact number and email address. The platform will also ask for copies of your driving licence and utility bill as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading.

What is Uniswap?

Uniswap is a decentralised exchange and has become very popular among the users of the crypto community. The native token of the Uniswap platform is called UNI. The site has sufficient liquidity and sees huge trading volumes every day. The platform saw an upsurge in usage in light of the recent crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China.

Should I buy UNI today?

The Uniswap token could rally in the short term if bulls can manage to push prices. The early users of the Uniswap token could receive huge gains in the future if the coin rallies further.

The token has the potential to register new highs once the volumes start building up. The first target for the UNI token is the $30 level and the coin could rally towards the $33 level and beyond if a strong zone of support is established.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.