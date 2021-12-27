As more and more large-scale investors bought the dip, coins like CRO and Uniswap began rising again. The live Uniswap price today is just under $20. Uniswap is up 13.68% in the last 24 hours. This quick guide explains what Uniswap is, if you should buy it, and the best places to do that if you choose.

Top places to buy Uniswap now

As UNI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase UNI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy UNI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for UNI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including UNI.

What is Uniswap?

Uniswap is a popular decentralized trading protocol, known for its role in facilitating automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. An example of an automated market maker (AMM), Uniswap launched in November 2018, but has gained considerable popularity this year thanks to the DeFi phenomenon and associated surge in token trading.

Uniswap aims to keep token trading automated and completely open to anyone who holds tokens, while improving the efficiency of trading versus that on traditional exchanges.

Uniswap creates more efficiency by solving liquidity issues with automated solutions, avoiding the problems which plagued the first decentralized exchanges.

Should I buy Uniswap today?

Uniswap is very volatile like most cryptos. It sustained a long bear run recently and is beginning to regain value only now. Exercise great caution when making any decision that affects your finances.

Uniswap price prediction

CoinQuora’s bearish market price prediction for 2021 for Uniswap was $14. In light of the current bullish trend, they believe it will reach $70 by the end of next year, even $75 in the first six months of 2022. Then the rise will taper off, but without major falls. In 2023, the price of Uniswap can go up to as much as $85.

Uniswap on social media