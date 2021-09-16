The Upfire token has registered huge gains of 95% in the past 24 hours and the coin is trying to establish a stable support at the $0.009 region. The coin has previously tested this level before and needs to break out successfully for a move to the $0.01 level and beyond. The coin could 2X or 4X from the current levels if the volumes continue to rise fuelled by bull action.

How & where to buy Upfire in the UK and elsewhere

For trading crypto tokens, you will need access to a trading account on a broker or exchange site. It can be difficult for a new user to select the right site as there are so many brokers/exchanges available. We have evaluated a number of portals and have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

For opening a new account, the site will ask you to provide a username, password and contact details such as an email address and phone number. The site will then contact you and ask you to verify your account. This is required as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations and makes the platform safe for all users.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy UPR with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy UPR with Binance today

What is Upfire?

Upfire is a peer-to-peer file sharing network built on multiple blockchains. It allows users to earn rewards by seeding files. The user can select multiple networks for the transfer and save on transaction fees. Currently, the Upfire network supports Ethereum, BSC and xDAI but will add more cross-chain interoperability features in the future.

The UPR token is used for governance purposes and the users can also stake the tokens for earning a percentage of all transaction fees on the network. Unlike other similar sites, the Upfire network is fully decentralised.

Should I buy UPR today?

The UPR token has seen a strong rally that has taken it to the $0.009 level and once the coin manages to break this zone of strong resistance, it could continue its journey towards $0.01 and the coveted $0.05 levels.

The early adopters could possibly be looking at handsome returns if the current uptrend is maintained for the next few weeks.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.