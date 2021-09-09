The Vabble (VAB) token has joined the bull run with huge gains in 24 hours and could rally further if bulls remain interested

The VAB token, powering the film streaming service Vabble, has seen a strong rally and is currently changing hands at $0.03 at the time of writing. The token has previously reached this price level but was unable to break strong resistance. The current rally fuelled with rising volumes might just change the fortunes of Vabble. If the current strong resistance at the $0.03 region can be broken, the token’s price could rally further to $0.08 and beyond to $0.1.

How & where to buy Vabble in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re in the market looking for a crypto exchange or broker site to trade cryptocurrencies, then consider these two best platforms that we have hand picked for you. Avoid using decentralised exchanges because they are not regulated and trading on such sites is risky especially if you are a new user.

Before you are allowed to trade, a platform will ask you to register a new account which can be done easily by providing your full name and contact details. Most reputed sites will also ask you to provide proof of identity and address for KYC purposes. Once done, you can deposit funds either in fiat or in crypto and start trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy VAB with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy VAB with Binance today

What is Vabble?

The traditional film industry is driven by people with deep pockets and out of reach for most independent filmmakers. Vabble seeks to provide an independent fundraising platform for all artists regardless of political boundaries. Users could also reward their favourite artists with the help of the VAB token. It will also provide a streaming service where users can purchase and view their favourite content privately.

Should I buy VAB today?

The VAB token is currently enjoying good gains driven by a strong rally. The token could 2X from the current price level if the bull rally can continue for a little longer. Below is the weekly chart for VAB that shows healthy consolidation before the price spiked suddenly.

Vabble weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The VAB token has an interesting use case and could become popular as OTT platforms have enjoyed immense growth in the past few years. Early adopters could see good returns as the price is still low enough for most retail buyers.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.