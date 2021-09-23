The VeChain (VET) token is up by 11% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.11 at the time of writing

The VeChain token has seen a strong rally to rise by 11% in a day and the token seems to be establishing a support zone near the $0.1 region. The coin could possibly 2X from the current level and retest its all-time high currently located at $0.28. A further spike could take the token to the price level of $0.4 and beyond. The VeChain network is a “Blockchain as a Service” (BAAS) platform and allows for the deployment of tokens on its network. The network was built as a solution for supply chain markets where it has strongly cemented its place as a strong player.

How & where to buy VeChain in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to buy VeChain, you will need to open an account on a broker/exchange platform. Simply provide your full name and contact details including your email address to register an account. Then, verify the account by providing proof of identity and address. Most platforms will accept a driving license/passport and a utility bill to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Once the account is verified, you can deposit funds and start your investment journey.

It is recommended that you avoid decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated properly and you could lose all your funds if you’re not careful. For your benefit, we have handpicked two of the best platforms where you can trade easily.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy VET with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy VET with CEX.IO today

What is Vechain?

VeChain is a full-fledged blockchain network that uses a primary token called VET and a secondary token called VeThor (VTHO). The holders of VET earn VeThor simply by holding the tokens in their wallet. VeChain provides solutions for supply chain systems and has the strongest partnership network in the cryptoverse.

Should I buy VET today?

Holding VET entitles you to a passive income in the form of VeThor tokens. The token has seen a lot of price appreciation from its all-time price of $0.0019. The early adopters of VeChain could gain huge returns if the coin rallies further.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.