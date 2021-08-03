VGX has surged to a 50% weekly gain while most of the market trades sideways or down

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most of the top coins are bleeding today, with last week’s rally seemingly wearing off. Apparently, Voyager Token didn’t get the memo, and is continuing to push upwards with a 32% surge today, making it one of the only top 100 tokens in the green over the last 24 hours. The bullish price action could be related to Voyager’s acquisition of Coinify yesterday.

If you want to purchase VGX today to try and eke out some profits while the wider market trades sideways

How & where to buy Voyager Token in the UK and elsewhere

Voyager Token (VGX) can be purchased from several of the most popular exchanges and brokers in the crypto space.

What is Voyager Token?

Voyager Token (VGX) is the native token of Voyager, a cryptocurrency broker app that has been featured in publications such as Bloomberg, Fortune, and Coindesk. The broker is connected to a huge range of cryptocurrency exchanges and finds the best prices for users while charging zero commission and offering interest on crypto holdings through its in-app wallet.

The VGX token is used to distribute rewards, enable services, accrue interest, and add cashback functionality within the Voyager ecosystem. VGX also offers 7% staking rewards and can increase interest yields on other crypto holdings when held in the in-app wallet.

Should I buy VGX today?

VGX is definitely a potential candidate for the best token to purchase today. It’s one of the only coins that has turned a profit for investors today, and at 32%, today’s returns are more than healthy. Weekly performance is strong too, as VGX has recorded a 50% move to the upside, and fortnightly gains stand at 70%.

VGX is currently priced at $3.02, and this could seem like a bargain in the months and years to come. Voyager also successfully acquired crypto payments platform Coinify this week, which could lead to a further bullish surge.