The live Waves price today is $18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $250.62 million. Waves is up 5.80% in the last 24 hours. If you want to learn how and where to buy Waves, look no farther than this guide, which has everything you need to know.

Top places to buy Waves now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy WAVES with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy WAVES with Binance today

What is Waves?

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Launched in June 2016 following one of the cryptocurrency industry’s earliest initial coin offerings (ICO), Waves initially set out to improve on the first blockchain platforms by increasing speed, utility and user-friendliness. The platform has undergone various changes and added new spin-off features to build on its original design.

Waves’ native token is WAVES, an uncapped supply token used for standard payments such as block rewards.

Should I buy Waves today?

Do some market research, including reading price predictions, before you make the decision to invest in Waves or ultimately decide against it.

Waves price prediction

According to Wallet Adviser, the Waves price can go up to $36 in one year, making it a potentially profitable investment. This comes to earning potential of 102% in one year. In 2026, they expect Waves to be worth $115.

Waves on social media