The Yearn.Finance token is currently trading at $33,535 at the time of writing with a steady increase in trading volumes which is usually a sign of strong accumulation by whales. The coin could see a rally soon once the bulls decide to push prices. The YFI token has been trading within a narrow range for a while and a price spike could follow once whales accumulation is complete.

How & where to buy Yearn.Finance in the UK and elsewhere

To buy crypto tokens, you will need access to a crypto exchange/broker platform. To create an account, provide a username, password and email address. Then, proceed to account verification by submitting copies of your driving licence and utility bill. This additional verification measure is required as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation that helps to secure the platform for all users. Once done, deposit funds and start trading.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading cryptocurrencies.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy YFI with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy YFI with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Yearn.Finance?

Yearn.Finance is one of the most popular decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms that allows users to automate yield farming. The token has seen an enormous rise in price since its launch and is very popular among crypto traders. The coin continues to roll out new updates and has a strong community of users.

Should I buy YFI today?

The Yearn.Finance token could provide handsome returns to the early users if the bulls manage to start a rally soon. The YFI coin has the potential to rally towards new highs if the volumes keep building up.

The Yearn.Finance token could very well rally higher as the bulls start accumulating huge quantities of the coin.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.