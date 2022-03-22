Why Bitcoin Cash could test $500 soon

Bitcoin Cash rallies after news that a country was about to make it legal tender.

Bitcoin Cash is now up by over 30% in the week, and momentum is rising.

Now that it is making higher lows, Bitcoin Cash could test higher prices soon.

While most cryptocurrencies have been on an uptrend in the last 24-hours, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is one of those outperforming the market. Bitcoin cash price action has a lot to do with the news that it was being made legal tender by Sint Maarten, a country part of the broader Kingdom of the Netherlands. This is a big deal, as it adds to BCH adoption numbers growing quite steadily over the past year.

It is also a factor that could reignite interest in Bitcoin Cash. BCH is among a group of big cryptos that were hot in 2017 but seem to have fallen out of investor favor. This is evident in its 2021 price action, where it failed to retest its all-time highs and has been lagging the market.

With its latest news, new investors focused on newer, shinier cryptos could start taking an interest in BCH and trigger a rally that could see it make new highs.

Bitcoin Cash is currently up by 12.81%, and in the past week, it has gained by over 31.18%. Volumes are high, and with upside momentum on the rise in the broader market, BCH’s prospects look pretty good.

Bitcoin Cash making higher lows

Source: TradingView

In the last 24-hours, Bitcoin Cash has been making higher lows. This means buying volumes are on the rise, and if this continues in the short term, BCH could test $500 in the short term.

Summary

Bitcoin Cash has shot up in the past 24-hours following news that it was about to become a country's legal tender. This is a vote of confidence and could reignite interest in Bitcoin Cash as the market starts turning bullish again.