Why Ethereum is a better buy than LUNA in the short term

While LUNA has strong fundamentals, ETH has bigger news short-term

Terra is one of the fastest-growing platform blockchains in the market, and its TVL is rocketing.

Ethereum is the number one platform blockchain and is in the process of moving to POS.

With the transition to Eth 2.0 almost done, Ethereum has better prospects than LUNA in the short term.

Terra LUNA/USD has emerged from the shadows to become one of the largest platform blockchains of 2022. As recently as January 2021, not many people knew about LUNA. However, it now outranks many other blockchains and is only second to Ethereum in terms of Total Value Locked. LUNA’s success is linked to the growing adoption of UST and other algorithmic stable coins built on the Terra blockchain. With the adoption of these stable coins on a growth trajectory, LUNA’s value is uniquely positioned to explode going forward. This makes it one of the highest potential cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on in 2022.

On its part, Ethereum ETH/USD continues to be the most significant player in the platform blockchains market. The majority of smart contracts run on the Ethereum blockchain. While people constantly complain about Ethereum’s lack of scalability and high fees, Ether is unlikely to be dethroned anytime soon. This has a lot to do with its security and the fact that it can’t be censored. Essentially, Ethereum is the perfect platform for anyone seeking to run decentralized applications that can be counted on to run properly.

Which one is a better buy?

Both LUNA and ETH will likely perform well in 2022 and for years to come. However, ETH looks like a much better bet in the very short term. That’s because it has more big news coming up compared to LUNA. Recently, the testnet merge of Ethereum was completed, an indicator that the much-awaited shift to Ethereum 2.0 is almost over. It is largely expected that the full transition will happen by mid this year. Once this happens, the FOMO it will create could see ETH rally for the rest of the year.

Summary

Both LUNA and ETH are excellent investments to hold in 2022. Comparatively, though, Ethereum has better prospects in the short term. The odds are in its favor due to the much-awaited finalization of the transition to Ethereum 2.0.