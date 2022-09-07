Helium has emerged as the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 100 coins by market cap on Wednesday.

HNT, the native coin of the Helium blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. Helium’s performance comes despite the broader crypto market underperforming in the last 24 hours.

The broader cryptocurrency market is trading in the red zone after starting the week positively. The total cryptocurrency market cap is now around $941 billion, down by more than 5% so far today.

Bitcoin has once again dropped below $19k and is currently trading at $18,790, down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is also down by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1,520 per coin.

Although HNT is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today, there is no apparent catalyst behind this move. Despite HNT’s ongoing positive performance, the coin has lost more than 27% of its value in the last seven days.

Key levels to watch

The HNT/USD 4-hour chart remains bearish despite Helium outperforming the market in the last 24 hours. HNT’s technical indicators show that the coin is recovering from its recent slump.

The MACD line dropped into the negative zone on August 25th and continues to remain there. Despite HNT’s positive performance, the MACD line is still within the negative region, indicating that the bears have not relinquished control.

The 14-day relative strength index of 49 shows that HNT is no longer in the oversold region. HNT would need to rally higher to enter the overbought territory over the next few days and weeks.

At press time, HNT is trading at $4.028 per coin. If the recovery continues, HNT could surge past the $4.470 resistance level before the end of the day.

However, HNT would need the support of the broader market to move past the second major resistance point at $5.017.

The bears are still around and could drag HNT below the $3.7771 support level over the next few hours.