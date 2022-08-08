The cryptocurrency market is having a positive start to the week, with most coins and tokens now in the green zone.

The cryptocurrency market has picked up from where it left off last week. The market has added nearly 3% to its value in the last 24 hours, with the total market cap now closing in on the $1.2 trillion mark.

Bitcoin cemented its position above the $23k level over the weekend and is now looking to bridge the $24k resistance level once again after adding more than 3% to its value today.

Ether is also eyeing the $1,800 resistance level and is up by 3% in the last 24 hours. However, ROSE, the native token of the Oasis Protocol, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today.

ROSE has added 24% to its value in the last 24 hours and could rally higher over the coming hours and days.

ROSE has been performing excellently since the Oasis Protocol announced its partnership with Facebook’s parent company Meta last week. The cryptocurrency could surge higher as the broader market continues to perform well.

Key levels to watch

The ROSE/USD 4-hour chart is bullish as Oasis Protocol has been performing well over the weekend. The technical indicators show that ROSE is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today.

The MACD line is deep within the positive territory, indicating bullish momentum for ROSE. The 14-day RSI of 68 shows that ROSE could enter the overbought region if it can maintain its current momentum.

At press time, ROSE is trading at $0.1032 per coin. If the bulls remain in control, ROSE could surge past the $0.112 resistance level for the first time since May 2022.

However, the resistance level above $0.135 should cap further upward movement in the short term.