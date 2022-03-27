Why is Zilliqa going up: ZIL pumps 90% in 24 hours

Why is ZIL pumping? Zilliqa powers Metapolis, billed as the metaverse for all, which has announced a new partnership with global talent award app Agora.

Metapolis is the first metaverse in history, created as a Service (MaaS) platform. It runs on unity, unreal engine, and Nvidia Omniverse. Its official launch has been scheduled on April 2, 2022 in Miami.

The physical event signifies the entry into the broader US market and the mission to close the gap between the digital and physical realms.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ZIL, this guide is for you.

What is Zilliqa?

Zilliqa is a permissionless, public blockchain that was developed to guarantee high throughput and process thousands of transactions per second. It uses sharding as a second-layer scaling solution to solve the issues of blockchain speed and scalability.

Zilliqa maintains it is the first public blockchain in the world relying on a sharded network completely. This is what enables it to achieve a high rate of transactions per second and high throughput.

Should I buy Zilliqa today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Zilliqa price prediction

At the time of writing, 1 ZIL was trading for $0.086. GOV Capital predicts it will be worth $0.14 in a year and $0.6 in five years.

