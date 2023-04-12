WIFI token price surging buoyed by major exchange listing

At press time, WiFi Map (WIFI) token was trading at $0.07858, up 15.04% in 24 hours.

WiFi Map offers participate-to-earn allowing users to earn tokens for adding hotspots, verifying credentials, and running speed tests.

The WIFI token has today been listed on three major crypto exchanges in a week.

WIFI token, the native token of WiFi hotspot platform WiFi Map, has been surging since Tuesday mainly because of the listing on the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi.

WIFI deposits on the exchange started on Tuesday prior to its listing on Wednesday. Huobi traders will be able to trade the WIFI/USDT pair starting today.

The Hobi listing is the third huge listing for the token in one week, following OKX and Gate.io listings.

What is WiFi Map?

WiFi Map is a WiFi hotspot blockchain platform that is powered by the WIFI token, which is an ERC-20 token on Polygon Network.

The platform offers a variety of products including an in-app wallet and participate-to-earn opportunities allowing users to earn tokens for adding hotspots, verifying credentials, and running speed tests.

It also offers an eSIM cashback allowing users to purchase eSIM data and receive 3–5% instant cashback in WIFI tokens. Users also receive a 15–20% token cashback reward for redeeming $WIFI tokens for eSIM data.

WiFi Map also offers Hold-to-earn where users earn eSIM data for holding WIFI tokens.

There is also a WiFi Map DAO that allows the WiFi Map community can decide on the best way to grow the ecosystem.