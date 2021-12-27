The live Aave price today is $286 with a 24-hour trading volume of $522.68 million. Aave is up 10.72% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know whether you should buy Aave or where to buy Aave now, just read on to find out.

What is AAVE?

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto. Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools. Borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a flash loan using this liquidity.

Aave (which means “ghost” in Finnish) was originally known as ETHLend when it launched in November 2017, but the rebranding to Aave happened in September 2018.

AAVE provides holders with discounted fees on the platform, and it also serves as a governance token — giving owners a say in the future development of the protocol.

Should I buy AAVE today?

Given the volatility that Aave has seen lately, predicting where the price will end up in the future might be difficult. Read price predictions and do market research to get a better idea. The next section will help.

AAVE price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts Aave will trade for at least $421 in 2022. It can go up to a maximum of $484 with the average price of $435 throughout the year. In 2023, the price of Aave will be at a minimum of $646. It can go up to $742 with the average price of $663. The following year, it will trade for at least $931.

